4 months ago
BRIEF-Plaisio Computers intends to participate in an open tender by the Ministry of Economy worth EUR 8.4 mln
April 24, 2017 / 2:36 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Plaisio Computers intends to participate in an open tender by the Ministry of Economy worth EUR 8.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Plaisio Computers SA:

* Intends to participate in the electronic open tender for the conclusion of a two-year framework agreement by ministry of economy

* Says the tender is for trade and consumer protection for supply of desktop computers and flat screens, amounting to 8.4 million euros ($9.12 million)

* Intends to also participate in the procedures for taking over projects, supplies and services of the state

Source text: bit.ly/2oE7rxZ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9209 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

