BRIEF-Planet Payment announces Q1 revenue $12.7 million

May 9 (Reuters) - Planet Payment Inc

* Planet Payment announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $12.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $13.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.16 to $0.18

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $60.1 million to $61.5 million

* Planet Payment Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $60.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Planet Payment -Sees 2017 fully diluted earnings per share to be in range of $0.16 and $0.18 based on 52.0 million fully-diluted common shares outstanding