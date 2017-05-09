FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Planet Payment announces Q1 revenue $12.7 million
May 9, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Planet Payment announces Q1 revenue $12.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Planet Payment Inc

* Planet Payment announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $12.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $13.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.16 to $0.18

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $60.1 million to $61.5 million

* Planet Payment Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $60.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Planet Payment -Sees 2017 fully diluted earnings per share to be in range of $0.16 and $0.18 based on 52.0 million fully-diluted common shares outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

