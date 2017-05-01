BRIEF-Plantronics reports Q4 earnings per share $0.59

May 1 (Reuters) - Plantronics Inc-
* Plantronics announces fourth quarter & fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.81
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.59
* Q4 revenue fell 0.4 percent to $209 million
* Sees q1 2018 revenue $211 million to $221 million
* Sees q1 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $0.70 to $0.80
* Sees q1 2018 gaap earnings per share $0.52 to $0.62
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $217.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $225.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: