4 months ago
BRIEF-Plantronics reports Q4 earnings per share $0.59
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Plantronics reports Q4 earnings per share $0.59

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Plantronics Inc-

* Plantronics announces fourth quarter & fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.81

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.59

* Q4 revenue fell 0.4 percent to $209 million

* Sees q1 2018 revenue $211 million to $221 million

* Sees q1 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $0.70 to $0.80

* Sees q1 2018 gaap earnings per share $0.52 to $0.62

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $217.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $225.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

