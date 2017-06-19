June 19 Plantronics Inc:
* Plantronics Inc - in June, co took additional actions in
its efforts to continue cost management and improve
profitability - sec filing
* Plantronics Inc - company has taken several cost-saving
actions during quarter, including a reduction-in-force and sale
of its Clarity division
* Plantronics Inc - actions taken during quarter are
expected to result in cost-savings over long term of
approximately $15 million to $16 million per year
* Plantronics Inc - individually, none of actions are
material to company's business or results of operations
* Plantronics Inc - sale of Clarity will reduce fiscal year
2018 net revenues by approximately $13 million or $17 million on
a pro-forma basis for full year
* Plantronics Inc - connection with sale of Clarity, company
will record an immaterial charge for inventory and fixed asset
impairments
Source text: (bit.ly/2rItU2C)
Further company coverage: