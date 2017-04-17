BRIEF-Plateau uranium announces LOI for initial uranium offtake from Macusani project, Peru

April 17 (Reuters) - Plateau Uranium Inc

* Plateau Uranium announces letter of intent for initial uranium offtake from the Macusani project, Peru

* Says hybrid contract model under discussion with a mix of fixed and market-related pricing

* Plateau Uranium - LOI with Curzon Resources contemplates sale of up to two million pounds of uranium concentrates over a five-year period

* Says parties have agreed to negotiate a future uranium offtake agreement over next twelve months; LOI agreement is non-exclusive