3 months ago
May 11, 2017 / 12:35 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Platinum Asia Investments intends to sell PAI shares & exercise options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Platinum Asia Investments Ltd

* Manager intends to sell pai shares & exercise options-pai.ax

* Says platinum investment management ltd confirmed that it has entered into an agreement with taylor collison ltd

* Platinum investment management limited intends to sell shares in pai and exercise an equivalent number of options

* Agreement to arrange for book build for sale of up to 30 million of PIML's ordinary shares in PAI at a price of $1.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

