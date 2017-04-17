FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals reports second quarter 2017 results
April 17, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals reports second quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Platinum Group Metals Ltd-

* Platinum Group Metals reports second quarter 2017 results

* Platinum Group Metals- estimated calendar 2017 production guidance, based on current mine plan, is adjusted from 100,000 ounces 4e to 85,000 ounces 4e

* Platinum Group Metals- estimated calendar 2017 annual production guidance, based on current mine plan adjusted from 100,000 ounces 4e to 85,000 ounces 4e

* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - currently working with BMO capital markets,macquarie capital to review,assess corporate,asset level strategic alternatives

* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - production in January, February and March 2017 was 1,351, 1,193 and 2,598 4e ounces respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

