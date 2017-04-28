BRIEF-Cedar Realty Trust reports Q1 FFO per share $0.13
* Cedar Realty Trust Inc - reaffirms its 2017 guidance at a range of $0.13 to $0.15 per diluted share for net income attributable to common shareholders
April 28 Platinum Investment Management Ltd
* Announces new exchange traded managed funds and changes to product fees
* Lowering standard management costs on platinum trust funds and platinum global fund from 1.5% to 1.35% pa
* Platinum investment management limited expects to launch two exchange traded managed funds (ETMFS) in August 2017
* Fee structure will consist of a management fee of 1.10% pa plus a relative outperformance fee of 15% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* American Campus Communities announces increased quarterly dividend