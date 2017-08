June 1 (Reuters) - Plato Gold Corp:

* Plato gold announces private placement of convertible debenture for up to $300,000

* Maturity date of convertible debentures is 36 months following date of issue of debentures

* Proceeds from sale of convertible debentures will be used by company for exploration work on Good Hope niobium project near Marathon Ontario