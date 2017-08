April 20 (Reuters) - PLATZER FASTIGHETER HOLDING AB (PUBL)

* ACQUIRES PIREN2 FROM SKANSKA ON LINDHOLMEN

* VALUE OF PROPERTY PIREN2 IS ABOUT SEK 410 MILLION

* HAS REACHED AGREEMENT WITH SKANSKA FASTIGHETER TO ACQUIRE PROPERTY LINDHOLMEN 39: 3, THE PROPERTY HAS BEEN ASSIGNED PROPERTY VALUE OF SEK 410 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2pF8FwO

