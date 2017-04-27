BRIEF-AV Homes announces pricing of $400 million in senior notes
* AV Homes Inc - Priced $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.625% senior notes due 2022
April 27 Platzer:
* Says AGM ratified board of director's dividend proposal for 2016 of SEK 1,10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* St. Joe Co- as of March 31, 2017, company had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $392.6 million, as compared to $416.8 million as of December 31, 2016