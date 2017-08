April 18 (Reuters) - PLATZER:

* BUYS 50 PCT OF SO-CALLED MERKURHUSET PROPERTY AT SKEPPSBRON

* THE PROPERTY HAS BEEN VALUED AT SEK 150 MILLION IN THE TRANSACTION

* TRANSACTION IS PRELIMINARILY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON JULY 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)