May 23 (Reuters) - PLATZER FASTIGHETER HOLDING AB (PUBL)

* HAS ISSUED FIRST CERTIFICATES UNDER CO'S NEWLY ESTABLISHED CORPORATE CERTIFICATE PROGRAM

* ISSUE AMOUNTED TO SEK 400 MILLION WITH MATURITIES OF 3-6 MONTHS

* CERTIFICATE PROGRAM HAS FRAMEWORK AMOUNT OF SEK 2 BILLION AND CERTIFICATE HAS MATURITY OF UP TO 12 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)