GM shares could climb 35 pct if it sells Opel- Barron's
Feb 19 General Motors Co shares could climb by as much as 35 percent if it succeeds in selling its European Opel brand and focuses on its healthier markets, Barron's said on Sunday.
Feb 17 Playmates Holdings Ltd
* Refers to joint announcement made by playmates holdings limited and playmates toys limited
* Court of final appeal dismissed application of Chan Chun Hoo, Thomas for leave to appeal
* Board of PHL and board of PTL consider that decision does not have any material impact on financial position of companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 19 General Motors Co shares could climb by as much as 35 percent if it succeeds in selling its European Opel brand and focuses on its healthier markets, Barron's said on Sunday.
SEOUL, Feb 20 South Korea plans to set up a plant to manufacture a locally developed foot-and-mouth vaccine by 2020 as part of efforts to combat outbreaks of the viral animal disease, the country's agriculture ministry said on Monday.
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 100 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016