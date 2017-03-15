FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Playtech founder sells 4.1 pct stake in firm
March 15, 2017 / 7:11 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Playtech founder sells 4.1 pct stake in firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc:

* Direct and unsolicited inbound enquiry made to Brickington by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

* Brickington has agreed to sell 13.0 million Playtech shares to them at a price of 872.5 pence per share

* Sale shares are equivalent to 4.1 percent of Playtech's current total issued ordinary share capital and will be subject to a lock-up

* Following completion of sale, Brickington's holding in Playtech will reduce to 56,582,169 shares, representing 17.8 percent voting rights in Playtech

* Brickington is a wholly owned subsidiary of a trust of which playtech's founder, Mr. Teddy Sagi is ultimate beneficiary

* Brickington will continue to be Playtech's largest single shareholder following sale Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

