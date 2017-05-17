FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Playtech says delivering a strong performance in 2017
#Software
May 17, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Playtech says delivering a strong performance in 2017

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc

* Is delivering a strong performance in 2017 driven by organic growth and recent strategic acquisitions

* Growth in daily average revenues in gaming division in year to date remains strong with organic growth supplemented by acquisitions

* Initial phase of our contract with sun bingo has been more challenging than anticipated but has seen an improving performance

* Continue to have active discussions with a range of businesses in gaming division as well as discussions for selective bolt-on acquisitions in financials division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

