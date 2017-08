March 2 (Reuters) - Playway SA:

* Signs license agreement with Mazda Ace Co. Ltd

* According to the agreement the company gets license to use trademarks and images of the car brands, to which Mazda Ace has rights

* To use Mazda trademarks and cars in a computer game Car Mechanic Simulator Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)