4 months ago
BRIEF-Playway to reach 74 percent stake in Live Motion Games
April 14, 2017 / 3:23 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Playway to reach 74 percent stake in Live Motion Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Playway SA:

* To acquire new shares in increased share capital of Live Motion Games sp. z o.o. for 0.4 million zlotys ($100,243)

* Under an investment deal signed with Michal Kaczmarek and Jakub Trzebinski, after the capital increase of Live Motion Games (firm), Plaway (investor) to hold 74 percent stake in the firm

* The investment is to enable Live Motion Games to create games named Car Trader and Taxi VR (working titles) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9903 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

