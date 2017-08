Feb 21 (Reuters) - Plaza Centers NV

* One of its wholly owned subsidiaries has concluded sale of David House in Budapest, Hungary for circa 3.2 million euros ($3.37 million)

* Of net proceeds, at least 75 percent will be distributed to company's bondholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9489 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)