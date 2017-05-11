FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Plaza Retail REIT AFFO per unit C$0.077 for three months ended March 31
May 11, 2017 / 5:39 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Plaza Retail REIT AFFO per unit C$0.077 for three months ended March 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Plaza Retail REIT:

* Plaza Retail REIT announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2017

* Qtrly FFO per unit C$0.082

* Qtrly AFFO per unit C$0.077

* Qtrly property rental revenues were $25.3 million, up 3.6% from $24.5 million for three months ended March 31, 2016

* Qtrly total NOI was consistent at $15.3 million year over year, qtrly same-asset NOI was $14.5 million compared to $14.6 million in prior year

* "For remainder of 2017 volatility is anticipated in same-asset NOI due to known vacancies" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

