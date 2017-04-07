FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Plazza Immobilien FY profit before revaluation down at 7.7 mln Swiss francs
April 7, 2017 / 5:15 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Plazza Immobilien FY profit before revaluation down at 7.7 mln Swiss francs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Plazza Immobilien Ag

* FY profit before revaluation 7.7 million Swiss francs ($7.66 million) versus 8.6 million Swiss francs year ago

* To propose dividend of 3.00 Swiss francs per registered share a

* Expects for the current FY a slightly higher operating profit before depreciation, amortization and revaluation

* Fy rental income 14.819 million Swiss francs versus 18.359 million Swiss francs year ago Source text - bit.ly/2njgvf5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0046 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

