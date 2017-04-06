BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
April 6 PLEDPHARMA AB (PUBL)
* PLEDPHARMA APPOINTS NICKLAS WESTERHOLM AS NEW CEO
* NICKLAS WESTERHOLM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing