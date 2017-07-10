July 10Plenus Co Ltd

* Says its top shareholder changes on July 10 due to co's previous top shareholder passed away

* Says co's current top shareholder, an individual, raises stake in the company to 13.8 percent (52,733 voting power) from 3 percent (11,376 voting power)

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UsCBuV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)