Motor racing-McLaren will give Honda plenty of 'runway'
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 10 McLaren say they must have a competitive engine next season but are prepared to give Honda as much time as possible before deciding whether to stay or split.
July 10Plenus Co Ltd
* Says its top shareholder changes on July 10 due to co's previous top shareholder passed away
* Says co's current top shareholder, an individual, raises stake in the company to 13.8 percent (52,733 voting power) from 3 percent (11,376 voting power)
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UsCBuV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 10 McLaren say they must have a competitive engine next season but are prepared to give Honda as much time as possible before deciding whether to stay or split.
* Says it plans to acquire a Nagoya-based apartment house for 733 million yen