July 12 (Reuters) - Plenus Co Ltd

* Says co's two individual shareholders plan to sell shares of the co to Nagasaki-based property management

* Says the Nagasaki-based firm will raise stake in the co to 33.8 percent (129,356 voting power) from 8.9 percent (33,863 voting power) and become the top shareholder of the co

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Z3tRqZ

