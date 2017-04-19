FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Plexus reports Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.84
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Plexus reports Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.84

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Plexus Corp-

* Plexus announces fiscal second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.84

* Q2 revenue $604 million versus i/b/e/s view $634 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.68 to $0.76

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $595 million to $625 million

* Plexus Corp- guiding gaap operating margin in range of 4.8% to 5.2% for fiscal q3

* Plexus Corp- through first six months of fiscal 2017, we have exceeded our cash flow expectations by delivering more than $90 million in free cash flow

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $688.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

