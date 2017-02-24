Feb 24 Plug Power Inc:

* Sees 2017 total gaap revenue of $130 million, which is an increase of over 50 pct versus 2016

* Sees 2017 bookings of $325 million

* Plug Power Inc- preliminary full year 2016 gaap revenue of $85.9 million

* Sees 2017 gaap gross margin of 8 pct to 12 pct

* Plug Power Inc- preliminary full year 2016 contract bookings of $280 million

* Sees preliminary full year 2016 gaap gross margins of 4.5 pct

* Fy2017 revenue view $135.4 million