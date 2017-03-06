BRIEF-Plukka enters into financing agreement with Treliss Worldwide Inc

March 6 (Reuters) - Plukka Ltd

* Entered into a major financing agreement (agreement) with Treliss Worldwide Inc

* Treliss will provide plukka with a US$1m revolving inventory financing facility for two years

* Unique industry strategic collaboration or partnership is expected to accelerate revenue growth with potential for higher gross margins and minimal inventory risk

* And facility is expected to generate US$2.5-3m1 of additional sales revenue for plukka over term of facility