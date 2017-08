April 20 (Reuters) - Plumas Bancorp

* Plumas bancorp declares dividend increase

* Plumas bancorp says declared a regular semi-annual cash dividend on plumas bancorp common stock of $0.14 per share

* Plumas bancorp - new dividend represents a $0.04 increase from $0.10 dividend paid on november 21, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: