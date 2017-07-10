July 10 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc

* Pluristem advances its multinational phase III critical limb ischemia study, targeting initiation at 40 active sites by the end of 2017

* ‍Austria's regulatory health agency clears CLI study and joins U.S., U.K., and Germany in conducting 250-patient phase III trial​

* ‍Phase III CLI trial has received an $8 million grant from European Union's horizon 2020 program​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: