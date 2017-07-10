BRIEF-Cherokee Global enters license agreements for its Hi-Tec, 50 Peaks brands
* Cherokee Global Brands announces multi-category license agreements to expand its hi-tec and 50 peaks brands throughout North America
July 10 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc
* Pluristem advances its multinational phase III critical limb ischemia study, targeting initiation at 40 active sites by the end of 2017
* Austria's regulatory health agency clears CLI study and joins U.S., U.K., and Germany in conducting 250-patient phase III trial
* Phase III CLI trial has received an $8 million grant from European Union's horizon 2020 program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ESL Partners, L.P. and Edward S. Lampert announce material change to previous early warning report