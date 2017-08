March 29 (Reuters) - Pluristem Therapeutics Inc

* Pluristem launches co-CEO structure and appoints new CFO

* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc - Erez Egozi appointed as chief financial officer

* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc - Yaky Yanay appointed co-chief executive officer to serve together with co-chief executive officer Zami Aberman

* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc - Erez Egozi appointed as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: