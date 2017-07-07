BRIEF-Poland selects Lockheed Martin's HIMARS launcher for Homar Program
* Poland selects Lockheed Martin's HIMARS launcher for Homar Program for exclusive further negotiations
July 7 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc
* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc - On July 7, 2017, co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement - SEC Filing
* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc - Pluristem may issue and sell shares of common stock having aggregate offering price of up to $80 million from time to time
July 7 Whole Foods Market Inc said it had sought $45 per share from Amazon.com Inc but settled for $42 per share, which the ecommerce giant called its "best and final offer".