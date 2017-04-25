BRIEF-Plus500 reaches settlement agreement with belgium financial services and markets authority

April 25 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd:
* Has reached a settlement agreement with belgium financial services and markets authority for amount of EUR 550.000
* Settlement was reached in context of public offering of investment instruments, including cfds as offered by company, in belgium.
* Settlement does not amount to an admission of guilt or non-compliance by plus500. Despite
* Felt a settlement agreement was appropriate to respect authority of fsma and to reach a swift and final clearance of jurisdictional process.
* Reaffirms that it does not have any regulatory restrictions in any of group's regulated markets.