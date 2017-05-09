FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Plus500 responds on German regulator's review of CFD market
May 9, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Plus500 responds on German regulator's review of CFD market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd:

* BaFin conclusion of consultation

* Reiterates that co has always provided balance protection to its customers across all its product offerings in all its markets

* Also notes that BaFin has not implemented any leverage limits. Therefore these changes will have no effect on its business

* Will continue to implement necessary adjustments to its business model when required by regulatory changes

* Reaffirms that co does not have any regulatory restrictions in any of its regulated markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

