3 months ago
BRIEF-Plus500 says current trading revenue stronger than Q1
June 2, 2017

BRIEF-Plus500 says current trading revenue stronger than Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd:

* We are pleased to report that compared to Q1, subsequent trading revenue has been stronger and profit margins have been maintained.

* Plus500's current trading has continued positive trends outlined in q1 trading update issued on 26 April 2017

* None of regulatory changes announced in various jurisdictions in which company operates has had a material impact on trading performance

* Plus500 ltd - ‍compared to q1, in subsequent trading revenue has been stronger and profit margins have been maintained​

* Company's current net cash balances stood at approximately $191 million as at 31 may 2017

* Plus500 - none of regulatory changes announced in various jurisdictions in which company operates has had a material impact on trading performance

* Continue to monitor trends closely, and are awaiting outcome of fca consultation which could affect second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

