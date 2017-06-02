BRIEF-Plus500 says current trading revenue stronger than Q1

June 2 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd:

* We are pleased to report that compared to Q1, subsequent trading revenue has been stronger and profit margins have been maintained.

* Plus500's current trading has continued positive trends outlined in q1 trading update issued on 26 April 2017

* None of regulatory changes announced in various jurisdictions in which company operates has had a material impact on trading performance

* Company's current net cash balances stood at approximately $191 million as at 31 may 2017

* Continue to monitor trends closely, and are awaiting outcome of fca consultation which could affect second half of 2017