April 26, 2017 / 7:00 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Plus500 says first quarter EBITDA up 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd:

* Trading update for three months ended 31 march 2017

* Quarterly revenues of $77.5m and EBITDA 1 of $45.8m, an increase of 25 pct compared to Q1 2016

* Strong qtrly EBITDA margin of 59 pct ahead of market expectations

* Q1 - record number of active customers 2 during quarter; a 6 pct increase on q1 2016

* Q1 - average user acquisition cost 3 decreased by 31 pct compared to q1 2016

* Q1 - average revenue per user 4 diluted by new customers 5 and reduced market volatility in quarter

* Reported a strong Q1's trading with a record number of quarterly active customers

* Board believes that this performance is consistent with current market expectations for full year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

