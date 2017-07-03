BRIEF-Deutsche Euroshop adjusts conversion price of convertible bond
* Adjustment of the conversion price for the convertible bond of deutsche euroshop ag in the initial principal amount of eur 100 million due on November 20, 2017
July 3 Plus500 Ltd
* Business has continued to trade very strongly
* Company now anticipates that revenues and profits for year ending 31 December 2017 will be significantly ahead of current market expectations
* In a strong position for remainder of year
* Confident our flexible business model will enable us to adapt to upcoming regulatory changes and gives us a competitive advantage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT FEDHA SP.Z O.O. REACHED 100 PCT IN THE COMPANY AFTER MANDATORY SQUEEZE OUT ANNOUNCED ON JUNE 20