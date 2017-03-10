BRIEF-Accenture to buy First Annapolis
* Accenture to acquire First Annapolis, enhancing its consulting and advisory capabilities in payments
March 10 Ply Gem Holdings Inc
* Ply gem reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.14
* Q4 earnings per share $0.10
* Q4 sales $462.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $444.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ply gem holdings inc sees full year 2017 adjusted ebitda to be in range of $250 to $265 million
* Ply gem holdings inc - company's 2017 annual outlook is based on a u.s. Single family housing starts market growth assumption of 5% to 10%
* Ply gem holdings inc - company's 2017 annual outlook is also based on an assumption of 3% to 5% growth in u.s. Big ticket repair and remodel market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Accenture to acquire First Annapolis, enhancing its consulting and advisory capabilities in payments
WASHINGTON, March 23 Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Thursday that the U.S. education system needs an overhaul and called for more parental choice, failing schools to be shut down and additional research to tackle issues.