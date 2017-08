March 17 (Reuters) - PMPG Polskie Media SA:

* FY 2016 prelim. EBITDA 10.1 million zlotys ($2.53 million)

* FY prelim. revenue 57.0 million zlotys

* FY prelim. EBIT 9.5 million zlotys

* FY prelim. results better than previously forecasted due to higher cash and barter revenue with fixed costs base Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9912 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)