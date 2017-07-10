July 10 PNB Housing Finance Ltd:

* Seeks members' nod to raise 350 billion rupees via issue of NCDs on private placement basis

* Seeks members' nod to declare dividend of 6 rupees per share for the financial year 2016-17

* Seeks members' nod for borrowings upto 800 billion rupees