WRAPUP 1-China's economy loses momentum as policymakers clamp down on debt risks
* Factory output, investment growth miss expectations in April
May 3 PNC Financial Services Group Inc:
* Effective for Q1 of 2017, co realigned its segments & has changed basis of presentation of its segments - SEC filing
* Residential Mortgage Banking segment was combined into Retail Banking from realignment - SEC filing
* The Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio segment was eliminated Source text: (bit.ly/2p6AUjn) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. ride services company Lyft Inc and Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo have launched a self-driving vehicle partnership, bringing together two rivals to dominant ride-sharing service Uber Technologies Inc.
TOKYO, May 15 Japanese stocks edged down on Monday, pressured by a stronger yen, a widespread cyber attack and North Korea's missile test over the weekend.