4 months ago
April 13, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-PNC reports Q1 earnings of $1.96/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc

* PNC reports first quarter 2017 net income of $1.1 billion, $1.96 diluted eps

* Q1 revenue $3.9 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $1.96

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc - qtrly net interest income increased $30 million, or 1 percent, to $2.2 billion

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc - Transitional basel III common equity tier 1 capital ratio was an estimated 10.5 percent at March 31, 2017

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc - qtrly provision for credit losses was $88 million, an increase of $21 million

* PNC Financial Services Group - pro forma fully phased-in basel III common equity tier 1 capital ratio was an estimated 10.0 percent at March 31, 2017

* PNC Financial Services- net interest margin increased to 2.77 percent for q1 of 2017 compared with 2.69 percent for Q4 and 2.75 percent for Q1 of 2016

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc - net charge-offs increased to $118 million for Q1 compared with $106 million for Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

