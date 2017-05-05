BRIEF-PBF Energy announces intention to offer $725 mln of senior notes
* PBF Energy announces intention to offer $725 million of senior notes
May 5 PNM Resources Inc
* PNM files settlement in general rate case
* PNM Resources - settlement includes a phase-in of rates, resulting in an estimated average residential customer annual bill increase of 3.9 percent in 2018
* PNM Resources - settlement includes a phase-in of rates, resulting in estimated average residential customer annual bill increase of additional 3.4 percent in 2019
* PNM Resources - PNM filed with NMPRC proposed settlement agreement with several of key parties on request to increase retail customer rates effective Jan 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PBF Energy announces intention to offer $725 million of senior notes
* CEO Phillip Frost reports purchase of 9,200 shares of co's common stock on May 19 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2rt5xov) Further company coverage:
* Citi Trends, Inc. urges stockholders to vote “for” its director nominees on the blue proxy card