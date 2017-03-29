FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Point Resources says to buy ExxonMobil's Norwegian-operated fields
#Market News
March 29, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Point Resources says to buy ExxonMobil's Norwegian-operated fields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp

* Point Resources, majority owned by HitecVision, says to buy ExxonMobil’s operated upstream business in Norway

* Point Resources says transaction subject to regulatory and partner consents and is expected to complete in q4 2017, with an effective date of 1 January 2017

* Point Resources says 2016 production was 54,000 boe/d from the ExxonMobil operated fields

* Point Resources says the combined company has the potential to grow its production base organically to over 80,000 boe/d by 2022 Source text: bit.ly/2nuwaVE Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

