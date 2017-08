March 30 (Reuters) - Pointer Telocation Ltd:

* Pointer Telocation announces the appointment of Yaniv Dorani as incoming CFO

* Yaniv Dorani, will replace current chief financial officer, Zvi Fried

* Dorani will become company's chief financial officer effective April 1, 2017