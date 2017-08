May 18 (Reuters) - Pointer Telocation Ltd

* Pointer Telocation reports record first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 28 percent to $19 million

* Pointer Telocation Ltd qtrly total subscribers reached 231,000, an increase of 25% year-over-year

* Pointer telocation ltd qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29

* Pointer Telocation Ltd qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: