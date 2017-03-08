FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Points International Q4 loss per share $0.24
March 8, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Points International Q4 loss per share $0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Points International Ltd:

* Points International Ltd reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.24

* Q4 revenue $82 million versus I/B/E/S view $88.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Points international ltd - 2017 gross profit is expected to increase up to 10% from 2016

* Points international ltd - 2017 adjusted EBITDA expected to increase up to 10% from 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

