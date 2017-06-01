FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
June 1, 2017 / 3:55 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Poland's Alior Bank CEO says will not run for another term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Alior Bank SA

* The chief executive of Poland's Alior Bank, Wojciech Sobieraj, will not apply for another term, the bank says in a statement on Thursday

* "The Supervisory Board of Alior Bank will make every effort to establish a new term of office (of the new management board) in mid June," the bank says

* "Composition of the management board of Alior Bank for the new term will ensure implementation of the Bank's adopted strategy for the years 2017-2020," Alior says

* Sobieraj is the creator of Alior Bank and its only chief executive since the lender was founded in 2008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)

