March 9 Alior Bank SA

* CEO Wojciech Sobieraj says analysts' consensus for 2017 net profit at 360 million zlotys ($88.05 million) is too low

* "We always say that we feel comfortable with a consensus, but this time it is too low," CEO says

* CEO says first dividend may be paid out by bank in 2021, maybe in 2020 Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0887 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Lidia Kelly)