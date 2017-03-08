BRIEF-Poland's PGE says plans to sell telecom unit Exatel by end of Q2

March 8 (Reuters) - PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA

* Poland's biggest power producer PGE said on Wednesday it hoped to sell its telecom unit Exatel by the end of the second quarter.

* "Let's hope that the transaction will be finalised by the end of the second quarter," PGE's Chief Executive Henryk Baranowski told reporters.

* Baranowski also said that PGE's investments in 2017 will be at a similar level to 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)