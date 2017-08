March 15 (Reuters) - Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA (PKO BP)

* The management board of Poland's largest bank said on Wednesday it will follow the financial regulator's recommendation regarding withholding profit

* Earlier the regulator had recommended that PKO do not pay out a dividend from its 2016 profit

* PKO says final decision on profit to be made by shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)